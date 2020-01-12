Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Janet Wells Obituary
Janet "Nana" Wells passed away suddenly on Dec. 10, 2019 at the age of 67. Janet was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Betty Wells and brother-in-law, John Koellner Sr. She is survived by her sister, Susan (Jack); nephews, John (Stephanie) Jr., Jacob, Joshua and Joseph Koellner; great nephews, Johnny III, Jacob and Jaxson; and great niece Jessica. Nana also leaves behind her beloved cats Crafty and Curious. Janet was a retired nurse's assistant and was truly loved by all who had the pleasure to know her. No words can say how much Nana will be missed by her family as she was the glue that held us all together. Following her wishes cremation and a private family dinner to celebrate her life have taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
