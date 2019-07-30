Home

1931 - 2019
April 9,1931 -

July 26, 2019

Janette Holderfield Holshue Bridge was born to parents, John Henry and Anna Loise (Anders) Holderfield. She was preceded in death by husband, William C. Bridge, son, William Michael, brothers, Henry and Paul Holderfield, and sister, Dorothy Holderfield. She is survived by sons, John (Hollie) Bridge, Patrick (Sharon) Bridge, daughters, Mary (Tom) McCombs, Jan Marie (Jeff) Poda; daughter-in-law, Carol (Tom) Reece; 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and special companion, Thomas Holderbaum; his daughters, Tricia, Traci, (Russ), Tiffany (Steve); Tom's four grandchildren and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 30, 2019
