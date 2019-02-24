Janette C.



Snyder



Jan Snyder, 76, of Charlotte, N.C., formerly of Uniontown, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, Uniontown, Ohio 44685. She will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at Sunset Hills Burial Park.



Jan was born March 12, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Burton and Treva Jones Printz. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Music from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio where she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. During college, she and other students were a part of a USO Tour to Greenland where they musically entertained our troops. Later she taught music to Kindergarten thru 6th grade students for 30 years at North Carton City Schools and taught private piano lessons. She was also the Choir Director and Bell Choir Director at Zion United Church of Christ in North Canton, Ohio. Jan's love and passion in life were her husband and children. She loved to travel with her family and she had a lifelong love for dogs, always opening up their home to her four-legged friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Snyder on April 9, 2018; and by her son, John Charles Snyder. Her survivors include her daughters, Jennifer Snyder Gibson and her husband, Quinton, Kristin Snyder and her friend, Damien Grant; and her granddog, Bentlee.



The family asks that memorials in memory of their Mom be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.



(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary