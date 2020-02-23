Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Janice Opritza
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map

Janice A. Opritza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice A. Opritza Obituary
Janice A. Opritza, age 91, of Malvern, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in the Arbors of Minerva. She was born Feb. 12, 1929 in Grove Port, OH to Royal Adams and Claire Montaigne. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's in Bacteriology and spent over 30 years working as an associate in her husbands, internal Medicine office in Cuyahoga Falls. She is a member of the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Andrew Opritza MD whom she married Sept. 24, 1951; 3 sons, Steve (Leanne) Opritza of Gahanna, Mark (Christy) Opritza of Cuyahoga Falls, Gregory Roberta) Opritza of Bedford, NH; 12 grandchildren, Laura, Dana, Lisa, Jeannette, Andrew, Jaclyn, Michael, Matthew, Bryan, Travis, Erika and Elizabeth, and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Thomas and 2 sisters, Ardath Moore and Lainnie Montaigne. Funeral services will be Thursday Feb. 27th at 1:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Kirk Bruce officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 11-1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva Community Meals or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. Gotschall-Hutchison 330-868-4900
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -