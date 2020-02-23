|
Janice A. Opritza, age 91, of Malvern, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in the Arbors of Minerva. She was born Feb. 12, 1929 in Grove Port, OH to Royal Adams and Claire Montaigne. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's in Bacteriology and spent over 30 years working as an associate in her husbands, internal Medicine office in Cuyahoga Falls. She is a member of the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Cuyahoga Falls. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Andrew Opritza MD whom she married Sept. 24, 1951; 3 sons, Steve (Leanne) Opritza of Gahanna, Mark (Christy) Opritza of Cuyahoga Falls, Gregory Roberta) Opritza of Bedford, NH; 12 grandchildren, Laura, Dana, Lisa, Jeannette, Andrew, Jaclyn, Michael, Matthew, Bryan, Travis, Erika and Elizabeth, and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Thomas and 2 sisters, Ardath Moore and Lainnie Montaigne. Funeral services will be Thursday Feb. 27th at 1:00 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Kirk Bruce officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 11-1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva Community Meals or the Alzheimer's Foundation. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. Gotschall-Hutchison 330-868-4900
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020