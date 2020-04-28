|
Janice (Jan) Ann Clawson Janice (Jan) Ann Clawson, 82, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Cincinnati to Lena and Ludwig Mattfeld. She married her high school sweetheart, Armond David (Fuzz) Clawson Jr., in April 1962. He preceded her in death in 2013, as did grandson Evan in 2014. Jan's love of family came first. She spent most of her life in the important role as a homemaker, making home a place her children loved. She is survived by children: Chris Gee (Ken), Mark Clawson (Cindy), Steve Clawson (Kerry) and David Clawson (Amy); and her adoring grandchildren: Isabella Petracca, Austin and Melissa Gee and Allyson, Elizabeth, Madison, Nicholas, Elise, Anna, Conor and Audrey Clawson. She is also survived by her brother, William Mattfeld, and many nieces and nephews. Jan graduated from Colerain High School in Colerain, Ohio, and from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She started her career teaching full-time and worked later as a substitute teacher. Jan enjoyed volunteering in the Akron community and worked many years with Bath Volunteers, TWIG (Together with Important Goals) and Family Services of Summit County (now Greenleaf Family Center). She was an avid gardener who also relished travel, playing bridge and spending time with family and friends. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 28, at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Bath. Memorials may be made to Greenleaf Family Center, Stewart's Caring Place: Cancer Wellness Center or the . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020