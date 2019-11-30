|
Janice Annette Davidson, 62, of Akron, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Akron General. Janice was born August 26, 1957 in Akron, Ohio to James W. and Erma Irene McCune Davidson. She graduated from East High School. She retired from M. Sacks International in 2015. She was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Janice enjoyed playing cards, Euchre, Bowling, crocheting, playing Bingo and watching the show Blue Bloods. She was also an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan as well as Ohio State. Janice will be deeply missed by her brothers, Kenneth (Norma) of Akron, Dennis (Renee) of North Canton, Christopher (Denise) of Akron; sisters, Charlidene Yensen of Ravenna, Marilyn Seaman of Akron, Jeannette of Akron; sister-in-law, Annette of TN, Brette of Akron; and many nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James W. Jr. and Donald R. Davidson. Friends may call Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Funeral services will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Duane Matthews officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 30, 2019