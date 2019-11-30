Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home Inc
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Annette Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Annette Davidson Obituary
Janice Annette Davidson, 62, of Akron, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Akron General. Janice was born August 26, 1957 in Akron, Ohio to James W. and Erma Irene McCune Davidson. She graduated from East High School. She retired from M. Sacks International in 2015. She was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Janice enjoyed playing cards, Euchre, Bowling, crocheting, playing Bingo and watching the show Blue Bloods. She was also an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan as well as Ohio State. Janice will be deeply missed by her brothers, Kenneth (Norma) of Akron, Dennis (Renee) of North Canton, Christopher (Denise) of Akron; sisters, Charlidene Yensen of Ravenna, Marilyn Seaman of Akron, Jeannette of Akron; sister-in-law, Annette of TN, Brette of Akron; and many nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James W. Jr. and Donald R. Davidson. Friends may call Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. Funeral services will be Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Duane Matthews officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to , 7020 A.C. Skinner Parkway, Suite 100, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -