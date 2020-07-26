1/1
Janice E. Francis
) Janice E. Francis (Sprague), 67, of Suffield Township, passed away peacefully at her residence on July 16, 2020. She attended Doylestown High School. Janice had a huge heart and her home was always open to others. She loved working in her yard, spoiling her grandchildren, and being a loving mother. Her family was everything to her. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Sprague; siblings, Jack, Jeannine, Jerry, Bill, and Joel; loving ex-husband, Stanley J. Francis; her daughter's father, Jimmie Ollice; and best friend, Kay Blair. She will be deeply missed by her children, Douglas Sprague, Brandi Ollice, and Marleena (Anthony Ellis) Cutlip; sisters, JoAnne and Julia; grandchildren, Felicity, Grace, and Holden Svab, Ryder Evans, and Alita Ellis; her daughter's father, David Cutlip; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
julie thompson
Sister
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
