) Janice E. Francis (Sprague), 67, of Suffield Township, passed away peacefully at her residence on July 16, 2020. She attended Doylestown High School. Janice had a huge heart and her home was always open to others. She loved working in her yard, spoiling her grandchildren, and being a loving mother. Her family was everything to her. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Sprague; siblings, Jack, Jeannine, Jerry, Bill, and Joel; loving ex-husband, Stanley J. Francis; her daughter's father, Jimmie Ollice; and best friend, Kay Blair. She will be deeply missed by her children, Douglas Sprague, Brandi Ollice, and Marleena (Anthony Ellis) Cutlip; sisters, JoAnne and Julia; grandchildren, Felicity, Grace, and Holden Svab, Ryder Evans, and Alita Ellis; her daughter's father, David Cutlip; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com
