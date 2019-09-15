|
Janice E. Romanoski Janice E. Romanoski died quietly on September 11, 2019 while surrounded by family. Janice was born June 3, 1946 to Mary E. and Anthony Horak, the third of six children. She will be missed by her siblings, Alan (Suzanne) Horak, Virginia (Don) Knapp, Marianne (John) Braddock, Richard (Mary Ann) Horak and Michelle (Larry) Gause. Spirited and strong-willed from the beginning, Janice lived a life of love and laughter with her family. Her siblings recall a toddler who would prefer marching around the house clutching beloved baby shoes to staying in bed, a self-proclaimed stylist who believed her four-year-old sister needed a pixie cut and an explorer who led the charge in roaming the neighborhood to jump in leaf piles or play in the snow. Janice loved her family and reveled in family gatherings. It was important to her to find the perfect gift for each of her many nieces and nephews for birthdays, graduations and holidays, and she spoke often of their many accomplishments. Janice especially loved her daughters, Kristin Maxwell and Wendy Wardell, and her grandchildren, Ryan Maxwell and Meredith Wardell. She regularly recalled key moments with them that were etched in her mind and heart. During her last days it saddened her to know she wouldn't experience more of her grandchildren's lives. She was loved and she will be missed. Janice was married to her best friend, George Romanoski who describes her as the love of his life. Their marriage was filled with passion, laughter and comfort that will continue when they meet again. Janice received her JD from the University of Akron School of Law in 1981 and enjoyed a long career including Assistant Law Director for the city of Akron, Corporate Counsel for Uniroyal Goodrich and private practice. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. FRIDAY, September 20, 2019 at Billow Fairlawn Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron, OH followed by inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends may call at the Billow Fairlawn Chapel, THURSDAY, September 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019