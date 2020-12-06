With her friend at her bedside, Janice L Forbes passed away peacefully on the evening of December 2, 2020 after suffering an unexpected decline in her health just days prior. Jan was born on April 30, 1951 in Akron, Ohio to Frank and Mildred Luli. She was the youngest of 2 children. Jan was survived by her sister, Diane Canada and several cousins. Jan graduated from Tallmadge High School in Ohio. This was followed by an undergraduate education at Bowling Green State University. Then, on to Kent State where she completed her Master's Degree in Journalism. Jan taught early in her career in Ohio. This was followed by work with BF Goodrich and ERA in Public Relations where she was able to display her wit and creativity. She developed many lasting relationships with co-worker and friends. Later, she returned to education. She completed her career at Whiteland High School in Indiana. Here, she spent a decade teaching in the Language Arts Department and serving as the newspaper advisor. She enjoyed the young, vibrant minds and loved the opportunity to challenge them! Jan was a wiz with words. She spoke her mind with grace and intelligence. This was a skill that she worked to pass on to those around her. In her free time, she enjoyed attending the theater and the symphony. She continued to fuel a passion for literature and journalism. She discovered a love for traveling, enjoying several trips throughout Europe with some of her closest friends. Jan was also a skilled knitter. She created treasures that she passed on lovingly to friends and family. She donated countless knitted creations over the years to several worthy causes. Jan believed in the preservation of rights for all persons and sought to improve the opportunities for the next generation. She took action to support the organizations and political leaders whom she felt would support this ideal. With poise and ever mindful of the safety of others during this crisis, Jan would ask that you remember her from the safety of your own home. Please celebrate her often. In memorial, donations may be made to the Society of Professional Journalists: www.spj.org