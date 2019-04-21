Janice L. Shemuga



(Walker)



Janice, 67, a lifelong resident of Barberton, passed away following a short battle with cancer on April 13, 2019. She fought the good fight and is now at peace. She was born Feb. 4, 1952 in Barberton. She attended B.H.S. and graduated from Akron School of Nursing.



Janice was a nurse for 40 years. Her current employment was Pleasant View Nursing Home in Barberton. Her patients loved her and she will be greatly missed by those she cared for. She was a warm and compassionate person. Her home was open to everyone. Janice's family and friends were her life.



She was preceded by her parents, George R. and Mary Jane Walker and son, Daniel Shemuga. She is survived by her fiance, best friend, Rick Schubert; sons, Sonny (Penny), Michael Shemuga (Judy); sisters, Marilyn Lujan (Ron); Rebecca Gordon (Jeffery), Cynthia Linger (Kenneth), Kathy Dennis (Richard); brother, George Walker, Jr. and many nephews, nieces and cousins. She adored her four grandchildren, Tiffani, Ciera, Thomas, Kelsey and one great-grandson, Anthony.



Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary