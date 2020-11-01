October 24, 1960 October 12, 2020 "Cremation has Taken Place" She was preceded in death by parents, Harry Murdock and Carrie Hazelwood. Janice is survived by her two sons, Michael Murdock, Sherman Murdock, Janice leaves three grandchildren, Skyland Murdock, Mister Murdock, Natalya Cyphert. Janice will be remembered by the Banks, Clay and Williams families. A memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences maybe sent to 457 McGowan St., Akron, Ohio 44306







