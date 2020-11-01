1/1
Janice Lee Murdock
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 24, 1960 October 12, 2020 "Cremation has Taken Place" She was preceded in death by parents, Harry Murdock and Carrie Hazelwood. Janice is survived by her two sons, Michael Murdock, Sherman Murdock, Janice leaves three grandchildren, Skyland Murdock, Mister Murdock, Natalya Cyphert. Janice will be remembered by the Banks, Clay and Williams families. A memorial will be held at a later date. Condolences maybe sent to 457 McGowan St., Akron, Ohio 44306



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved