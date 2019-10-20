|
|
) SILVER LAKE -- Janice Lynn Molnar (nee Buehrle), 72, passed away October 18, 2019. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls and resided in Silver Lake for the past 12 years. Janice was a 1964 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School going on to graduate from Hammel Business School. She worked for Roadway Express and various nursing agencies. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Chester; sons, Steven (Lauren), Arthur (Erica) and Brian; grandchildren, Grayson, Avery, Lily, Griffen, Holden, Audrey, Addison and Alaina; brother, John Buehrle; and sister, Maryanne Buehrle Stillson. Cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019