Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Molnar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Lynn Molnar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Lynn Molnar Obituary
) SILVER LAKE -- Janice Lynn Molnar (nee Buehrle), 72, passed away October 18, 2019. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls and resided in Silver Lake for the past 12 years. Janice was a 1964 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School going on to graduate from Hammel Business School. She worked for Roadway Express and various nursing agencies. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Chester; sons, Steven (Lauren), Arthur (Erica) and Brian; grandchildren, Grayson, Avery, Lily, Griffen, Holden, Audrey, Addison and Alaina; brother, John Buehrle; and sister, Maryanne Buehrle Stillson. Cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now