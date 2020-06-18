My deepest sympathy to all of you, Lisa, Scott, Julie, & Craig, along with the rest of the family. I'm so sorry that your mom passed, and also at a time when more public gatherings are not permitted. Each of you has always been special to me. Even though we don't get to see each other much any more, I have fond memories of our growing up together in the same community. Your dad gave me my first job, and your mom cut me my first paycheck. Those six years on the farm were so very formative for me, and my brothers and I will often reminisce about them. Please know you are in our prayers today. We love you and care about you. Ed & Deb Graf

