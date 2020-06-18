So sorry for your loss. Jan was a special lady. We always enjoyed those times when we visited Ohio and had "cousin" gatherings. A trip to Ohio wasn't complete without a visit to Graf Growers and especially enjoyed those times when Jan was able to be there. May God comfort you and give you many precious memories. We are sorry we won't be able to be there but are thankful we will be able to feel as though we are with you as the services are streamed.
Virgil and Marilyn
) Janice M. Graf (nee George), age 84, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Born August 24, 1935, she was a member of the Akron Apostolic Christian Church. Beloved wife of the late John B.; dear mother of Lisa of Copley, Scott (Denise) of Copley, Julie Graf Skinner (Bill) of Medina, and Craig of Fairlawn; loving grandmother of Karlie (Anja), Kelsey (Matt) and Taylor; sister of Charles "Chick" George (Janet) and the late Norma Danesi, Ruth Gill, Barbara Hawkins and Bill George. Janice's family would like to thank her caregivers, Jennifer, Chrissy, Brenda and Myrtice for their loving care. Memorials may be forwarded to Ronald McDonald House, 141 W. State Street, Akron, OH 44302 or the Apostolic Christian Church, P.O. Box 805, Wadsworth, OH 44282. Private Family Services at the Church Friday, June 19 at 12:00 p.m. Please call 440-842- 7800 for the Live Streaming link to view the service. Interment, Copley Cemetery. www.buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.