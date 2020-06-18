Janice M. Graf
1935 - 2020
) Janice M. Graf (nee George), age 84, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Born August 24, 1935, she was a member of the Akron Apostolic Christian Church. Beloved wife of the late John B.; dear mother of Lisa of Copley, Scott (Denise) of Copley, Julie Graf Skinner (Bill) of Medina, and Craig of Fairlawn; loving grandmother of Karlie (Anja), Kelsey (Matt) and Taylor; sister of Charles "Chick" George (Janet) and the late Norma Danesi, Ruth Gill, Barbara Hawkins and Bill George. Janice's family would like to thank her caregivers, Jennifer, Chrissy, Brenda and Myrtice for their loving care. Memorials may be forwarded to Ronald McDonald House, 141 W. State Street, Akron, OH 44302 or the Apostolic Christian Church, P.O. Box 805, Wadsworth, OH 44282. Private Family Services at the Church Friday, June 19 at 12:00 p.m. Please call 440-842- 7800 for the Live Streaming link to view the service. Interment, Copley Cemetery. www.buschcares.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Service
Private Family Services
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
7501 Ridge Road 44129
Parma, OH 44129
440-842-7800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Jan was a special lady. We always enjoyed those times when we visited Ohio and had "cousin" gatherings. A trip to Ohio wasn't complete without a visit to Graf Growers and especially enjoyed those times when Jan was able to be there. May God comfort you and give you many precious memories. We are sorry we won't be able to be there but are thankful we will be able to feel as though we are with you as the services are streamed.
Virgil and Marilyn
Virgil Graf
Family Friend
June 17, 2020
Beautiful memories sitting by her in church, never heard her complain and she always had a smile. Thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Timm & Sandra Kaeb (Gal)
June 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all of you, Lisa, Scott, Julie, & Craig, along with the rest of the family. I'm so sorry that your mom passed, and also at a time when more public gatherings are not permitted. Each of you has always been special to me. Even though we don't get to see each other much any more, I have fond memories of our growing up together in the same community. Your dad gave me my first job, and your mom cut me my first paycheck. Those six years on the farm were so very formative for me, and my brothers and I will often reminisce about them. Please know you are in our prayers today. We love you and care about you. Ed & Deb Graf
Ed & Deb Graf
June 16, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sheri Crispin
