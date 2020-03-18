Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
2850 Romig Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map

Janice M. Lee


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice M. Lee Obituary
Janice M. Lee, passed away on her 82nd birthday, March 15, 2020 at Bath Manor. Born in Akron, Ohio to Winifred and Dorothy (Benton) Doolittle, she was a lifelong area resident. Jan enjoyed her cats, a good drink and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Henry "Corky" Lee. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will take place Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2850 Romig Rd., Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now