Janice M. Lee, passed away on her 82nd birthday, March 15, 2020 at Bath Manor. Born in Akron, Ohio to Winifred and Dorothy (Benton) Doolittle, she was a lifelong area resident. Jan enjoyed her cats, a good drink and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Henry "Corky" Lee. She will be sadly missed by her sisters, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will take place Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2850 Romig Rd., Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020