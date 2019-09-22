Home

Services
Fuller Funeral Home
1625 Pine Ridge Road
Naples, FL 34109
(239) 592-1611
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Union Grove Cemetery
Darlington, OH
View Map
Janice Maxine Miller


1942 - 2019
Janice Maxine Miller Obituary
Janice Maxine Miller (Goodrich) Janice Maxine Miller, 77, of Naples, Fla., passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 after a long illness. She was born July 16, 1942 in Darlington, WI, the daughter of Howard L. and Maxine A. (nee Taylor) Goodrich. Jan was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Florida. She was a physical therapist for 30 years, practicing in Akron, Ohio and Miami, Florida. Interment will be in Darlington, Wisconsin. Following a private graveside service. Jan had a passion for women's issues. Donations to a Women's Shelter of your choice are suggested. Online condolences may be offered at www.FullerNaples.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
