Born 07/06/25, she passed on 09/15/19 at age 94. Born in Akron, OH, she moved to Cuyahoga Falls, OH, in 1953 and spent the last year of her life in Durham, NC. Janice graduated from Buchtel High and School and later attended Akron University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She worked at the Akron main library for five years, and after raising her family worked at Falls Savings and Loan for 16 years until retirement. After retirement, she tutored reading in the Falls school system. She was preceded in death by Robert W. Schultz, father; Marie Schultz, mother; Helen Schultz, stepmother; and Evelyn Psihos, sister. Jan is survived by her sister, Sally, husband Jim, in Texas and stepsister, Sharon, husband Lee, in Cuyahoga Falls. Her children, Jane Embick, husband Jim, of Cuyahoga Falls, Susan Coe, husband Bruce, of Canton and son, James and husband, Denny of Durham, NC. Her grandchildren, Matthew (Missy) of Bath, Jon (Kristen), Orlando, Fla., Megan and Kristin Embick of Cuyahoga Falls and Emily Powell, Fletcher, NC; too numerous to mention were the many friends which she had great times with on her front porch and anticipated hearing from on a daily basis after moving to North Carolina. Jan loved her home, garden, sewing, quilting and reading. In addition she loved spending time with her friends and family and she will be sorely missed by those who knew her. There will be a celebration of her life on Nov. 13, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. In lieu of flowers, donations to Transitions Life Care in her name is appreciated, at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019