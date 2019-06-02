Janice Rosella Brown



Janice Rosella Brown, 82, passed away on May 23, 2019 following a short illness.



Janice was born in Akron where she married Tom, her husband of over 56 years.



She held many jobs throughout her career, working for the URW and multiple lawyers and Judges within summit county and the city of Akron. She worked for the fire chief of the City of Akron and then finished her career in the tax department. In her younger years, she liked to participate in the Democratic party and was active in several prominent campaigns.



Tom and Janice shared their love of Airedales and Welsh Terriers and were generous supporters of ATRA. She is surely missed by her loving four legged companion, Danny.



Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; son, Mark; and parents, Joseph and Wilma Augustadt Roseman.



There are no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Janice's memory to the Airedale Terrier Rescue and Adoption, Inc. (ATRA), 1123 Vesper Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary