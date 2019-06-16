Home

Janice Wittkamper Obituary
Janice Wittkamper, 76 years old, of Naples, Florida and Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2019. She was born in Sparta, Wisconsin on April 3rd, 1943 and was a longtime Akron, Ohio resident before relocating to Naples.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and John Eisenhut.

She attended Andrews School, Western Reserve University and Ashland University earning a master's in education. She retired from Canton City School district in 2013.

Janice loved classical music and was an artist. She passed this appreciation on to her son. She loved to travel, visit museums and attractions throughout the U.S., and visit her son in California via the train. In Ohio, she was active for many years in the Canton Women's Club and remained active in many Naples community groups and activities.

Survivors include Gerry Wittkamper, her husband of 35 years; brothers, Dennis and John Eisenhut; son, Walter Kaufman, and grandson.

A celebration of life will take place in Akron Ohio at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
