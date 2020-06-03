Janie Vaughn
1936 - 2020
THEN AND NOW Janie "Ruth" Vaughn was born on August 21, 1936 to Claudia and Paul Jackson in Millidgeville, Georgia. Her family relocated to Ohio at a young age. She attended Barberton High School where she met Raymond Vaughn, Sr. They wed in 1956 and 7 children were born in their union. Ruth worked at Barberton Citizens Hospital, retiring after 35 years of service. Ruth was a strong woman of God and a faithful member of First Apostolic Faith Church for over 60 years. She was a member of the Master Choir which she loved very much. Ruth, affectionately known as "Momma", would do anything for anyone. She would make sure she visited the sick and shut in, even at times she wasn't feeling well herself. Her favorite pastime was traveling the world and she took advantage of doing so as long as her health allowed. Momma loved her family very much and enjoyed watching Tyler Perry movies and the Lifetime channel. Ruth was so beautiful inside and out and our matriarch will forever be loved and tremendously missed. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Claudia and Paul Jackson, Sr.; brother, Paul Jackson, Jr.; sister, Pauline Jackson; and great-granddaughter, Amaya James. She is survived by husband of 63 years, Raymond Vaughn, Sr.; sons, Raymond (Autumn) Vaughn Jr., Michael (Susanne) Vaughn, Mark (Shirley) Vaughn and Eric (Terrie) Vaughn; daughters, Rachelle Vaughn, Julie (Jeff) Woolridge, and Jennifer Vaughn; daughter-in-law, Shirley Vaughn; sister-in-law, Cynthia Jackson; brother-in-law, James (Al) Vaughn; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Special thank you to the staff at US Renal Care in Barberton, University Hospital and Barbeton Summa Hospital. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Bishop Samuel Hampton, Eulogizing.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
June 3, 2020
