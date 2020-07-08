, "NiNi" or "Bean" Janine Lyn Surgen, "NiNi" or "Bean", age 20, of Akron, Ohio, died on July 3, 2020. She was born on March 3, 2000 in Akron the daughter of Richard D. "Rich" and Brenna (nee Clark) Surgen, with whom she lived. Janine was a free spirit-doing whatever she wanted to do-she was a "new-age hippie", and very artistic, enjoying painting, sketching, doodling and music. A very loving and giving person, Janine would always light up a room. Her dog, Mystique, her black lab mix, was her child. Mystique was her anchor to this world and kept her grounded. In addition to her parents, Janine is survived by her three sisters, Jaimee Surgen, Jessica Surgen and Jenna Surgen; her two nieces and four nephews. Also surviving are her paternal grandmother, Pat (nee Lockard) Surgen and her maternal grandparents, Paul Clark and Kathleen "Kathy" (nee Taylor) and Michael VanHoose; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who mourn the loss. Preceding her in death was her paternal grandfather, Harry Surgen. PRIVATE VISITATION AND SERVICES WILL BE HELD at Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. The family will invite those of you they wish to be there; for those of you that are invited, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines. For those of you that wish, you may make donations to the family, any money will be donated to young women at risk. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.