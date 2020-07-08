1/1
Janine Lyn Surgen
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
, "NiNi" or "Bean" Janine Lyn Surgen, "NiNi" or "Bean", age 20, of Akron, Ohio, died on July 3, 2020. She was born on March 3, 2000 in Akron the daughter of Richard D. "Rich" and Brenna (nee Clark) Surgen, with whom she lived. Janine was a free spirit-doing whatever she wanted to do-she was a "new-age hippie", and very artistic, enjoying painting, sketching, doodling and music. A very loving and giving person, Janine would always light up a room. Her dog, Mystique, her black lab mix, was her child. Mystique was her anchor to this world and kept her grounded. In addition to her parents, Janine is survived by her three sisters, Jaimee Surgen, Jessica Surgen and Jenna Surgen; her two nieces and four nephews. Also surviving are her paternal grandmother, Pat (nee Lockard) Surgen and her maternal grandparents, Paul Clark and Kathleen "Kathy" (nee Taylor) and Michael VanHoose; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who mourn the loss. Preceding her in death was her paternal grandfather, Harry Surgen. PRIVATE VISITATION AND SERVICES WILL BE HELD at Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. The family will invite those of you they wish to be there; for those of you that are invited, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines. For those of you that wish, you may make donations to the family, any money will be donated to young women at risk. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved