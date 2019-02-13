Janis Beverly (Edgar) Dodds



Janis Beverly (Edgar) Dodds passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 in Marion, Ohio after living courageously with ALS for nearly a decade. She fought against this terrible disease with strength, grace and her sense of humor until the end.



Born on December 29, 1941 in Akron, Ohio, Janis was the beloved daughter of George C. Sr. and Elizabeth Edgar. Jan graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Findlay, then moved to Marion where she began her teaching career. She taught for 35 years at Fair Park Elementary School, then 2 additional years at Marion Technical College following her retirement.



Jan's love of her students and colleagues was evident and reciprocated. In 2014, Jan was the guest of honor at an "ALS Ice Bucket Challenge" at George Washington Elementary School.



Before being stricken with ALS, Janis was very active in her church, the First Presbyterian Church of Marion, and she enjoyed volunteering at the Marion Senior Center. Jan also attained high honors as a lifelong member of the Eastern Star. Jan enjoyed traveling, reading, and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes.



In addition to her parents; Janis was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Dodds; her dearly loved daughter, Christy L.; her brother, Craig Edgar, and other cherished family and friends.



Remaining to treasure Jan's memory are her brother, Richard D. Edgar and family, Susan, Joel, Joann and Jackson; sister-in-law, Pamela Edgar and family Todd (Ginny), Tim (Danielle), Katie, and their families. Many other family and friends will continue to carry Janis in their hearts, as well.



Special thanks are given to Jan's caregivers, Kathy, Olivia and Amy, as well as others who provided her with constant attention, friendship and love for many years. Also sincere appreciation goes to Dr. Reddy and the staff at Marion General Hospital for their wonderful care. Also, a hearty thanks to Rev. Rob Howard for visiting her at the hospital regularly.



Family will receive friends and family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W Columbia St. in Marion, Ohio, with the funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Robert M. Howard of First Presbyterian Church of Marion. Burial will follow the service at the Marion Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in memory of Janis be made to the ALS Research Foundation, or the First Presbyterian Church of Marion. Online condolences may be given through www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.