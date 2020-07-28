Janis Zupke-Dean passed away on July 27, 2020 after a ten-month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. She was soulmate and best friend to husband, Bruce; she was his biggest fan and supporter. She was a generous and thoughtful mother who adored every minute spent with her girls. She cared deeply for every member of her family, but after taking on the role of grandmother she found it might've been her favorite role yet. She was an incredibly talented cook and master seamstress; her countless handmade creations are scattered throughout northeast Ohio and beyond. She was a spirited and fun-loving woman who could make any situation light-hearted and comical. She was the ultimate hostess and planned unforgettable parties for small and large celebrations. She truly sprinkled her personal touch on every gift and gathering. She was a proud graduate of Firestone High School and the University of Akron. She devoted 35 years to Akron Public Schools where she touched the lives of thousands of students. She taught useful and lifelong skills while always offering extra life lessons and wisdom. The tenacity with which she fought her diagnosis was another lesson she taught of grit and grace. We were so lucky to have called her ours: Husband, Bruce Dean; daughters, Amanda (Michael) Rutter and Audrey (Thomas) Flick; grandson, Palmer; parents, Robert and Marita Zupke; siblings, Diane Zupke, Robert (Lori) Zupke, Timothy (Julie) Zupke, and Cheryl (Bill) Burley; many other cherished family members and friends. A celebration of Janis's life will take place at the Tudor House in New Franklin on Thursday, July 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. A mass will take place at St. Francis de Sales Parish, 4019 Manchester Rd., on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a scholarship fund set up for student(s) in need at Firestone High School by sending a check to Akron Public Schools Finance Dept. at 10 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44308 (memo: Janis Zupke-Dean memorial fund).