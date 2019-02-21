Jannie Mae Dowdell



Jannie Mae Dowdell earned her angelic wings on February 15, 2019. This beautiful soul blessed us for 87 years.



She was born in Demopolis, Ala. to Ezekiel and Abbie Jones on May 2, 1931. She was a Matriarch of the Dowdell family but she was a mother to many. She had a kind, sweet, gentle soul with a witty sense of humor. She was loved for her great cooking especially her cornbread, cakes and sweet potato pies made from scratch. This neighborhood mom, "Mrs. Jannie" as they called her, was always willing to provide a listening ear and assist those who were in need.



Serving the Akron community for over 60 plus years, she had a strong work ethic, a sense of community and high moral standards. She was a member of the Snyder Street Block Club, the South Rangers Booster Club, Lane Elementary School PTA, Voter Registration Board, American Cancer contributor and faithful member of the Providence Baptist Church where she sang in the Jubilee and the Mass choirs.



Jannie lived life to the fullest where she loved attending and watching sporting events, traveling to various casinos and traveling to visit family members. She loved being on the go.



She was preceded in death by son, Albert Curtis Dowdell; her parents, Ezekiel and Abbie Jones; father of her children, George Dowdell; and her 10 siblings, Melissa Finch, Eliza Winters, Isiah Jones, Daisy Hawkins, Fred Jones, Alfred Jones, Earl Jones, Anna Bell Jones, Mary Ella Jones, and Elsa Jones. She is survived by daughter, Anita Dowdell-Littlejohn (Larry); sons, Willie Rembert (Bessie), George Dowdell Jr., Mark Dowdell, Michael Dowdell (Donna), Robert Dowdell (Tonya); grandchildren, Tameka, Rashawn, Daria, Jacobe, Pierre, Brittany, Dustin, Shayla, Jeffery, Elijah, Maya, Kimeshia, Nichole, Deandre, Sedan and Shatorra; special niece, Estella Finch; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Special thanks to the caregivers, Marilyn Cooper, Norma Oliver, Pearlean Harris, and Michelle Jackson.



Funeral services will be 12 Noon Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church, 458 Madison Ave., Akron, OH 44320, Pastor Vincent Peterson, Eulogist. Interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 927 Lane St., Akron, OH 44307. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary