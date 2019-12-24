Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Janus L. Johnson

Janus L. Johnson Obituary
Janus L. Johnson, 86, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was a life resident of Barberton. Preceded in death by her husband, Ezra "Bud" Johnson and son, Terry L. Johnson, Janus is survived by her children, Chris (Beverly) Johnson, Troy (Faith) Johnson and Nora Johnson (Carla); grandchildren, Chandler, Jared, Tiffany, Rachel, Nick and Andy; great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Vincent and Arthur; and lifelong friend, Emily Genis. Following her request there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
