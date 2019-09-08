|
Jaqueline "Jackie" J. Bond (Huth) Jacqueline J. "Jackie" Bond, daughter of Elmer and Helen Huth, passed into her heavenly home on September 6, 2019. She was an avid reader and had a passion for flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bond, sons David and Donny Bond. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Daniel (Sue) Bond, and daughter Cheryl (Matt) Hayes; grandchildren, Kim, Dan, Steven, Glen, Davie, Jessie, and Taylor; and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 11am-12pm with a service at noon at NEWCOMER, AKRON CHAPEL, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. Interment will be held at Edinburg Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019