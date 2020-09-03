Jared Alexander Marcum, 18, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August, 25th. Born in Akron on October 3, 2001, a son of Jason and Nicole (Husted) Marcum, he was preceded in death by grandmother, Donna Marcum and aunt, Susan (Husted) Sackett. Jared was a 2020 graduate of GlenOak High School, where he was a member of the high school band as well as the theatre tech. department. Jared was attending The University of Akron in the Civil Engineering Department. Besides his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Brett, Ainsley; brother, Wyatt; grandparents, Jim and Debbie Husted; grandfather, Jessie Marcum; girlfriend, Riley Conn; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 8th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave. N., Canton, OH 44721. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please make memorial donations to the Plain Local Instrumental Music Patrons Association (PLIMPA), P.O. Box 8748, Canton, OH 44711. Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home Locally Owned Since 1917 330-455-0293







