Jasmine C. Gauder passed away on Sunday October 13, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born on July 22, 1977. Jasmine is survived by her husband, Howard Gauder; Her mother and father, Dale and Jordan Kercheff; mother and father-in-law, Loretta and Dale Gauder; Brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Jennifer Kercheff; Niece, Alexandria; Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mitch and Crystal; Nephews, Jaydon, Robert and Lucas; Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Sherri and Jimmy Graefe; Nieces, Arabella and Arianna; Grandparents; aunts uncles, cousins, and many special friends. Jasmine enjoyed working at Jackson Ridge Rehabilitation and Care. Jasmine loved her cats, and caring for all animals. She was an outdoors type of girl and loved to hunt. Her proud moment was getting her first deer, an eleven point buck. She was a member of the Manchester Eagles. Per Jasmine's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019