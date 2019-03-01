Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Memorial Park
1025 Canton Road
Akron, OH
Jason Allen Thompson


Jason Allen Thompson Obituary
Jason Allen Thompson

Jason Allen Thompson, born June 10, 1977, loving son, father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2019.

Jason loved being a grandpa! RoRo was the apple of his eye. He also loved hunting and dirt bikes. Jason enjoyed life and lived it on the wild side. He will be deeply missed by everyone.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Sue Thompson and George and Mona Mack, Jason is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his parents, Lloyd (Chris) Thompson and Ramona (Larry) Farwell; children, Kylie (Tyler) and A.J. (Rachel); grandson, Roman; brothers, Justin (Wendy) and Jake (Morgan); stepsister, Brittany (Tyler); step brothers, David, Scott and Kelly; and his uncle, Randy.

Friends and family will be received TODAY (Friday) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Graveside service and burial will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Jason's family in care of Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
