Jason D. Teets II



Jason D. Teets II, 59, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born July 27, 1959 in Akron, the son of Jason D. and Margaret Jaynes Teets I.



He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jerome, Paul, Paulette and Sondra. Jason will be deeply missed by his wife, Diana; son, Jason (Laureena); step-children, Nicole and Bradley; grandchildren, Kaelyn, Madison, and Ayva; step-grandchildren, Dominic, Braylen and Gavin; sisters, Nancy, Margaret (Peggy) and Kathleen; brothers, Bill, Arnold, David, James, and Larry.



He was an avid presidential history buff, and loved being a part of the Elks Lodge #370. Jason will be very missed by those who love him.



Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. with visitation an hour prior to the service. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019