Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Jason D. Teets


1959 - 2019
Jason D. Teets II

Jason D. Teets II, 59, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born July 27, 1959 in Akron, the son of Jason D. and Margaret Jaynes Teets I.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jerome, Paul, Paulette and Sondra. Jason will be deeply missed by his wife, Diana; son, Jason (Laureena); step-children, Nicole and Bradley; grandchildren, Kaelyn, Madison, and Ayva; step-grandchildren, Dominic, Braylen and Gavin; sisters, Nancy, Margaret (Peggy) and Kathleen; brothers, Bill, Arnold, David, James, and Larry.

He was an avid presidential history buff, and loved being a part of the Elks Lodge #370. Jason will be very missed by those who love him.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. with visitation an hour prior to the service. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
