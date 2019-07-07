|
Jason Lee Buckey
Jason Lee Buckey, 46, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019.
A Celebration of Jason's life will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment of ashes will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jason and his father's memory to the 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122 or by visiting . To read the full obituary, please visit www.anthonyfh.com(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019