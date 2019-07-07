Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Jason Lee Buckey


1972 - 2019
Jason Lee Buckey Obituary
Jason Lee Buckey

Jason Lee Buckey, 46, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019.

A Celebration of Jason's life will take place on Saturday, July 13, at 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment of ashes will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jason and his father's memory to the 23215 Commerce Park #300, Beachwood, OH 44122 or by visiting . To read the full obituary, please visit www.anthonyfh.com(Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
