Jason Lee Cain
Jason Lee Cain, 39, unexpectedly passed away on April 2, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio, and was a graduate of Springfield High School.
He is survived by his loving parents, Terry and Mistie Cain; sisters, Stephanie (Andy) Hofener and Megan (Ryan) Christmann; niece, Ellie Hofener; grandparents, Carl and Fran Cain, and Martin Heisa; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Alice Cain and Eleanor Manko.
A memorial will be held at Hillside Memorial Park of Akron, 1025 Canton Rd., on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019