Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Cain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Lee Cain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason Lee Cain Obituary
Jason Lee Cain

Jason Lee Cain, 39, unexpectedly passed away on April 2, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio, and was a graduate of Springfield High School.

He is survived by his loving parents, Terry and Mistie Cain; sisters, Stephanie (Andy) Hofener and Megan (Ryan) Christmann; niece, Ellie Hofener; grandparents, Carl and Fran Cain, and Martin Heisa; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Alice Cain and Eleanor Manko.

A memorial will be held at Hillside Memorial Park of Akron, 1025 Canton Rd., on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.