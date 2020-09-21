1/1
Jason Michael Cart
1980 - 2020
Jason Michael Cart, 40, of Akron, passed away on September 17, 2020. Jason was born in Barberton on February 10, 1980 and attended Central Hower High School. Jason was employed at Holub Recycling. He had a wide circle of friends and enjoyed fishing, and watching wrestling and cooking shows with his family. Jason will be dearly missed by many people, including his parents, Roy and Brenda Cart; siblings, Tera (Tony) Mitchell, Kimberly Cart, Jeremy (Michele) Cart, William Cart, and Robert Cart; nine nieces and nephews; many good friends; and his beloved dog, Spot. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A private service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jason's family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
