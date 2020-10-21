Jason McGhee, 44, passed away October 18, 2020 after a gracious battle with cancer. He was born April 30, 1976 in Barberton to Ronald and Victoria McGhee. He grew up in Canal Fulton and made his home in Norton. Jason was known for his smile, contagious laugh and outgoing personality. He truly had a Zest for life and loved to share it with those around him. He displayed warmth, a generous spirit and a kind giving heart. He possessed a rare ability to listen with compassion and a willingness to be there for others regardless of their current situation or walk in life. His Legacy will be his love and acceptance for all. Jason cherished God's creation by enjoying the outdoors and loved an adventure. His friends and family appreciated his deep loyalty and willingness to do anything at any time. He passes from this earth leaving it a better place with an example for others on how to live their lives. He was a gift to all those who had the chance to share his life. Besides his parents, Jason is survived by his brother, Paul (Christina) McGhee; Life partner, Tiffany Lepke; stepchildren, Mason Lepke, Cadence Lenik, Tabby Miller, and Amy Musick; niece and nephews, Joey, Madison and Evan McGhee; as well as many friends. Funeral service will be held at 5:30 P.M. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Friday from 3:30 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying six feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W.Market St., Akron, Ohio 44313, where he adopted his beloved companion Ratchet. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
