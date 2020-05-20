Jason Robert Goodspeed, age 33, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 13th 2020. He was the only child of Gary R. Goodspeed and Rose Marie Mercer. Born on November 8, 1986, Jason leaves behind his parents and step parents Karen Tinley and Thomas R. Mercer, step sisters Melissa Baun, and Laura Mercer, and many Uncles, Aunts, and cousins. Jason was a warm and friendly individual who was exceptionally bright . He grew up in Fairlawn and North Royalton, graduating North Royalton High school in 2005. He went on to Dennison University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Chemistry 2009, and a Masters in Science Degree in Biochemistry. He spent some time doing research in New Orleans at Tulane University before returning to Ohio to Complete a Masters in degree at Ohio State University 2014. He later spent some years in Philadelphia doing research at Drexel University's Mass Spectrometry Lab. Jason won his long battle with addiction but lost his battle with depression. A Virtual memorial will be held for family and close friends in June. Announcement to be made at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store