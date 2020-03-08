|
Jason Shearl, 48, passed away after a batttle with cancer on March 4, 2020. He worked for Akro Plastics until he became ill. He will always be remembered as a person who loved life and his family. He was a very positive person. Jason was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Wallis and his brother, Kenny Shearl. He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Dreama Klein; aunt, Carol Hayson; brother, Danny Shearl; daughter, Hayven Shearl; stepchildren, Michael (Becca) Beach, Joey (Nicole) Beach and Candy Beach; estranged wife, Brenda Shearl; as well as many other family and friends. A memorial gathering will be 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020