Jaxson Colt Alejandro
Jaxson Colt Alejandro, born March 30, 2019, was a gift to two families from God himself. He was beautiful, and he deserved so much more time than what he was given. On July 1, 2019 God decided he served a greater purpose, but he will live on through his parents; Haley McKinney and Ethan Alejandro; and all of the family lucky enough to love him.
Friends and family will be received Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will follow the visitation, Friday at 4 p.m. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019