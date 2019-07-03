Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Jaxson Colt Alejandro Obituary
Jaxson Colt Alejandro

Jaxson Colt Alejandro, born March 30, 2019, was a gift to two families from God himself. He was beautiful, and he deserved so much more time than what he was given. On July 1, 2019 God decided he served a greater purpose, but he will live on through his parents; Haley McKinney and Ethan Alejandro; and all of the family lucky enough to love him.

Friends and family will be received Friday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will follow the visitation, Friday at 4 p.m. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 3 to July 4, 2019
