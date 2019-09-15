|
|
Jay B. Larsen Jay B. Larsen, 92, died Aug. 26, 2019. Jay, of Copley, Ohio and Pompano Beach, Florida, was raised in Warren, Ohio where he graduated from Warren G. Harding High School. He served in the Navy after graduating from high school during World War II and for 8 and 1/2 years in the Naval Reserve following active duty. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University (cum laude). Shortly after his graduation in 1950, he was employed by Republic Steel Corporation where he worked for his entire business career. His last position was as Assistant Manager of the Bar Sales Division. He retired in 1982. Since high school, he was interested in magic and sleight of hand. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians for over 53 years and the Society of American Magicians for over 40 years. He had an active interest in the Brecksville Camera Guild and its successor organizations. He was an active church member and he was a member of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he had participated in their Thanksgiving and Christmas projects as well as other volunteer positions. While in Ohio, he attended the West Hill Baptist Church. He was a member of the Board of Regents of Liberty University of Lynchburg, Virginia and the Founder's Club of Berea College of Berea Kentucky. His dear wife, Pauline, predeceased Jay on February 22, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Elva Mae Matous of Pittsburgh, Pa. and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., with Rev. Aaron Varner officiating. There are no calling hours. Private interment at Brecksville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Concordia at Sumner Foundation, 970 Sumner Pkwy., Copley, OH 44321 or West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N. Revere Rd., Akron, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019