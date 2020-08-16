STOW -- Jay Emmerson Stroup, died August 10, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, the son of Joseph Emmerson and Ellen Mary (Shields) Stroup. Jay was a truly kind, gentle, and funny man. He loved being with his family and friends. Jay enjoyed gambling and having a good glass of red wine. He was a wonderful father, son, brother, papa, and friend. Jay will be missed. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Juliann Barbara Stroup, he is survived by his son, Joshua (Nichole) Stroup; granddaughter, Olivia Stroup; sisters, Lori (William) Jurkoshek, and Jill (Kevin) Sheaffer. It was Jay's wish to be cremated and services will be held at a later date. Raise a glass in Jay's memory. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)