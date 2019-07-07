Jay Lloyd Hollifield



Jay Lloyd Hollifield, 58, passed away after a short hard fought battle with cancer on Friday, July 5, 2019.



He was born February 28, 1961 to the late Buck and Myra Lea Hollifield.



Preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda (9/12/18). Jay is survived by his children, Stacy (Brian) Carpenter and Brad Hollifield; two grandsons, Kaleb and Lucas; sisters, Cindy Galloway and Sandy Gid; along with other relatives and friends.



Jay was a machinist for over 40 years and an avid supermodified fan. In his final days he enjoyed working on his race car with his family.



The family would like to thank Parkview Pavilion staff and special thanks to his nurses, Scarlette and Regina and his coworkers at APO for their care and support that Jay and his family received.



Jay's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, N.E.T. Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Ave., Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116 or netrf.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019