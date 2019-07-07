Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Hollifield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Lloyd Hollifield


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Lloyd Hollifield Obituary
Jay Lloyd Hollifield

Jay Lloyd Hollifield, 58, passed away after a short hard fought battle with cancer on Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born February 28, 1961 to the late Buck and Myra Lea Hollifield.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda (9/12/18). Jay is survived by his children, Stacy (Brian) Carpenter and Brad Hollifield; two grandsons, Kaleb and Lucas; sisters, Cindy Galloway and Sandy Gid; along with other relatives and friends.

Jay was a machinist for over 40 years and an avid supermodified fan. In his final days he enjoyed working on his race car with his family.

The family would like to thank Parkview Pavilion staff and special thanks to his nurses, Scarlette and Regina and his coworkers at APO for their care and support that Jay and his family received.

Jay's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10th from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, N.E.T. Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Ave., Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116 or netrf.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now