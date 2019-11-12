|
Jay M. Weisburd, 66, of Akron, passed away on November 7, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1953 to the late Sheldon and Arlene Weisburd. He grew up in Levittown, New York, and graduated from Levittown Memorial High School. He studied at the School of Public Communications at Boston University, where he graduated from in 1971. He studied Substance Abuse Treatment at Kent State University, where he graduated with a master's degree in counseling. Jay was highly involved in Kiwanis Club for many years. He was the founder of the Terrific Kids Awards, served as Lieutenant Governor from 1998-1999 in Long Island South Central East, and founded his son's Key Club. Jay was a stand up comedian who also had his own radio show, "According to the Word, "that broadcasted for over two years. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Sheldon and Arlene Weisburd. He is survived by his son, Jason Weisburd; sisters, Ellen (Phil) Ballard, and Sherri (Barry) Ginsberg; many extended family members; and friends including, Karen and Roger Osivnik, Arnold Kronberg, Kathleen Ehrman, and Nicole E. Meyers. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 am at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, with an hour of visitation prior. Interment will take place at a later date at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, New York.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019