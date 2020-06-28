Jayden Scott Shippe, 17, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on June 23, 2020. He was born on April 30, 2003 in Akron, Ohio to Shannon Shippe and William Jerome Lane. Jayden attended Firestone High School where he played football, basketball, ran track, and was a part of Educational Talent Search (ETS). Jayden was so full of life and was always laughing. He loved school, his friends, and going to the beach. Jayden was honored to be a part of the 2011 first class of I Promise Students and was a Lebron James Family Foundation 330 ambassador for three years where he was affectionately known as #23. He attended Christ Centered Church and his belief in God is what sustained him. Jayden was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ella Claridy and Richard Tyler; maternal great-grandmothers, Nora Mae Scott and Mary Jean Byrd; maternal great-grandfathers, Walter Scott and Joseph Mills; paternal great-grandparents, William and Ella Lane. He leaves to forever cherish his loving memory, parents, Shannon Shippe and Jerome Lane, Sr.; brothers, Jordan Jennings, Jerome "JT" Lane, and Justice Lane; sisters, Cheyenne Shippe, Jazzmine Lane, Taylor Lane, London Portis, and Jada Lane; maternal grandparents, Veronica Shippe and Donald Mills; aunts, Deirdra Shippe, Stephanie Malone, Dominque Mills, Donna Mills, Cindy Wheeler, Miranda Mills, Savannah Mills, Tonya Lane, and Tonda Hood; uncles, Donald Jones, Donte Mills, Donovan Mills, Gavin Mills, and Kenny Lane; great-aunts, Stephanie Mills and Francetta Lewis; great-uncles, Neil Brown (Marlene) and Allen "Wayne" Hubbard. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1142 Jefferson Ave. Apt. #1, Akron, Ohio 44313. Monetary donations can be made to the Jayden Shippe Memorial Scholarship Fund at Chase Bank.