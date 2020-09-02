Jaymie Karnuth, 15, passed away August, 25, 2020. Born in Akron, Jaymie had lived most of her life in the Akron area. She enjoyed sports and loved spending time with her friends and family. Jaymie is survived by her mother, Heather (Steven) Mosel of Deland, FL; father, Terry J. (Betsy) Todd, II of Minot, ND; brothers, Aidyn Karnuth, Tyler Todd; step brother, Andy Komar; grandparents, Jim and Kim Headrick of Akron, Debbie Todd of Minot, ND; and many aunts, cousins, along with many friends. Visitation will be 3 until 6 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Jim Case officiating.