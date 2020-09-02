1/1
Jaymie Karnuth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jaymie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaymie Karnuth, 15, passed away August, 25, 2020. Born in Akron, Jaymie had lived most of her life in the Akron area. She enjoyed sports and loved spending time with her friends and family. Jaymie is survived by her mother, Heather (Steven) Mosel of Deland, FL; father, Terry J. (Betsy) Todd, II of Minot, ND; brothers, Aidyn Karnuth, Tyler Todd; step brother, Andy Komar; grandparents, Jim and Kim Headrick of Akron, Debbie Todd of Minot, ND; and many aunts, cousins, along with many friends. Visitation will be 3 until 6 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Jim Case officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved