WADSWORTH -- Jayne E. Tiffany, 56, a life resident of Wadsworth, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born October 23, 1963 in Wadsworth to the late Jack and Gertrude Tiffany. Jayne is survived by her sisters, Joan (David) Kupfner and Sue (Ralph) Copley, all of Wadsworth; brothers, James Tiffany of GA and Steven (April) Tiffany of Copley. She is also survived by her nephews: Adam (Anita) Copley, John Tiffany, Michael Kupfner and Maison Longfellow, nieces, Jenna (Justin) Phillips and Kaylee Longfellow; three great nieces, Finley Jo Phillips, Nova Tiffany and Adalynn Burhoe; and her special 4-legged family members Stanley and Gilligan. A private mass will be celebrated and Jayne will be buried at Woodlawn Cemetery. There will be a public Celebration of Jayne's Life to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to: UH Seidman Cancer Center, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020