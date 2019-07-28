|
Jayne Elizabeth Holland
Jayne Elizabeth Holland, 65, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Wooster passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Wooster Community Hospital.
She was born July 29, 1953 in Akron to James A. and Geraldine Turnbaugh Holland. Jayne was a 1972 graduate of Wooster High School and ran her own cleaning business "Sweepin' Up" and worked at Laborers' Local Union 894. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, traveling, cooking, playing pickle ball, playing cards and volunteering in her community.
Jayne is survived by her children, Mark (Candace) Snowbarger of Southern Pines, N.C., Michael (Jennifer) Snowbarger of Wooster and Jamie Snowbarger of Columbus; grandchildren, Keegan, Luke, Sara and Will Snowbarger, Jaden Thompson and Kaliah Herring; siblings, Bill (Rosemary) Holland, Jerry (Sue) Holland both of Cuyahoga Falls, Sandi Brubach of Akron, Bob (Candy) Holland of Wooster, Ginni (Ray) Orrand of Stow, her twin, Jon (Terry) Holland, Ken (Danette) Holland both of Akron and Pat (Tari) Holland of Cuyahoga Falls; many nieces and nephews and her sweetheart Bob Abeling of Punta Gorda, Fla. Also surviving are her children's father, Mark Snowbarger of Wooster and dear friend, Lou Perrotta of Akron.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Tom Holland.
Jayne's family and many friends will miss her sparkling blue eyes, magnetic smile, great sense of humor, and peanut butter cookies.
Private family services will be held.
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster is assisting the family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019