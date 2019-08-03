|
Jayne (Laura) George Madigan
Jayne (Laura) George Madiganof Wadsworth, Ohio passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 90.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 260 Broad Street, Wadsworth, Ohio.
Directly following the memorial service, Jayne will be laid to rest with her beloved late husband, Jim, who has been waiting so patiently for the last 16 years. Committal will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. Jim will receive full military honors at this time- which will also celebrate Jayne and Jim's 68th wedding anniversary.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jayne's name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor at or Little Sisters of the Poor of DC; 4200 Harewood Rd. NE, Washington, DC, 20017.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 3, 2019