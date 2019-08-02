Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
260 Broad Street
Wadsworth, OH
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd
Seville, OH
View Map
Jayne George (Laura) Madiganof


1928 - 2019
Jayne George (Laura) Madiganof Obituary
Jayne (Laura) George Madigan

Jayne (Laura) George Madiganof Wadsworth, Ohio passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 90. She was the wife of the late James F. Madigan. Jayne is survived by her five children and their families, Terrence Patrick Madigan and the late Pamela Hall Madigan of Unionville, Conn., James F. Madigan Jr. of Strongsville, Ohio, Patricia Madigan Mirsky and Harold S. Mirsky of Chevy Chase, Maryland, Timothy Joseph Madigan and Gail Madigan of Seville, Ohio and Thomas Michael Madigan and LaVerne Madigan of Brookpark, Ohio.

Jayne leaves behind eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and six nieces and nephews.

Jayne was born November 15, 1928 to Clarence Leroy and Martha Edna Kepple George in Vandergrift, Pa.

The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 260 Broad Street, Wadsworth, Ohio.

Directly following the memorial service, Jayne will be laid to rest with her beloved late husband, Jim, who has been waiting so patiently for the last 16 years. Committal will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. Jim will receive full military honors at this time- which will also celebrate Jayne and Jim's 68th wedding anniversary.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jayne's name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor at or Little Sisters of the Poor of DC; 4200 Harewood Rd. NE, Washington, DC, 20017.

Hilliard Rospert

330-334-1501

HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
