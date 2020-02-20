|
J. C. Richardson, 73, departed from this earthly life to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020.
He was born in Columbia, SC. J.C. moved to Akron in 1966 and was drafted in the United States Marines where he was honorably discharged. He was employed by General Motors for 30 years, retiring on September 1. 2000.
He confessed Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age. He became a member of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in 1978 and served as a trustee and Deacon-In-Training. He loved his church family and served faithfully until God called him home on February 10, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Johnny and George Richardson.
He leaves in God's care his loving and devoted wife, Ruby; sons, James (Patricia), Kevin (Roberta), Kenneth Richardson; daughter, Shawanda Woodard, all of Akron, Ohio; brothers, Robert (Carlotta) Richardson, Willie Richardson of Columbia, South Carolina; sister, Viola Rocker of Columbia South, Carolina; aunt, Ineeda Pickett of Columbia, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friend, George King.
Homegong service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12 p.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 823 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, OH 44307, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020