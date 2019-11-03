|
|
Passed away Oct. 26, 2019. Born Sept. 25, 1923 to Alice and Walter Crisp of London England. She had two brothers both ten years older, Fred and Walter. Married John Beatty in 1944, an American Serviceman in London. Sailed on First boatload of G.I. Brides in 1946. Lived in Pittsburgh, Wheeling, Findlay and Stow. Used to winter in Palm Beach Garden, Florida. After retirement moved there permanently. On John's death returned in 2006 to Silver lake towers. Member and past president of Stow Woman's Club.. Member of Stow players, Hudson players and Hudson Society of Artists. Had performed in over 20 plays, mostly in Florida and recently in 2013 with Stow players. Great animal Lover. Survived by her loving son, David and her dog Buddy; nieces and nephews in england: Denise and Paul Stevens, Emma and Guy Nichols and family, Gerald Crisp; Karen and Bill Miller in Colorado; Janet and Don Holloway in Pittsburgh and Chris and Pete Bartel and family in Illinois. Preceded by sister-in-law Teddy in 2019. Jean would appreciate all donations in her memory to got to any of the Humane Societies for the welfare of animals.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019