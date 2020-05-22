Jean Ann Stroble, 79, a former resident of both Bucyrus and the Akron area, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield following an extended illness. Jean was born June 24, 1940 in Ostrander, Ohio to the late A.J. "Jack" and Pearl Eileen (Brewer) Stroble. She grew up in Scioto UMC, where she had many fond memories and was a 1958 graduate of Bucyrus High School. In 1960 received her x-ray technician associate degree from Elkhart University and would devote the next 45 years of her life caring for patients at a variety of practices until retiring in 2005 for health reasons. Much of her career was with Dr. Joseph Bastolla and Jean was lastly employed at Ghent Family Practice. Jean had a big heart for animals and enjoyed her many years of volunteering time at both the Hower House in Akron and Mature Services (an RSVP program). She enjoyed reading and loved exchanging books with family and friends and she was very supportive of OSU Football. Jean is survived by cousins, Beverly (Tom) Mathis, Robert Brewer and Patricia (Tim) Secrist; nieces, Sherry (Randy) Lilly and Terri (Joe) Pittaluga; extended family, Ryan (Cammie)Lilly, Jena (Aaron) Star and Megan Williams. She was preceded in death by siblings, Montgomery Paul Stroble and Sandra Joan Ream. Friends are invited to gather with family from 12:30 to 1:30 Saturday, May 23 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus. A graveside funeral will be held that day, beginning at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Dennis DeLong officiating. Donations can be made payable to the Hower House and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service or at the cemetery on the day of services. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 22, 2020.