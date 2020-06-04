TALLMADGE -- Jean Ann Benson, 86, went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2020. Jean was born in Akron, Ohio to Luther George Baun and Leona Violet Baun. She was a resident of Tallmadge since 1966. She was a member of The Chapel since 1972, where she was active in the Prime Time ABF. Jean graduated from Buchtel High School in 1951. She attended Akron City Hospital School of Nursing, and became an RN in 1954. She worked as a nurse in various capacities, including serving as a school nurse and pre-kindergarten teacher at Chapel Hill Christian School for twelve years. Jean loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was passionate about inviting others to have a relationship with Him. She loved being creative, using her hands, and spent many hours gardening, quilting and making Teddy Bears. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and being a loving mother and grandma, (affectionately called "Ma Jean"). Jean was the loving and devoted wife of her husband of 58 years, Ray Benson, Jr., who went home to be with the Lord in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (David) Harstine; sons, Ray E. III (Sheila), Dave (Dee); grandchildren, Joshua (Courtney), and Jonathan Harstine; Kayleigh, Annalisa, and Ray E. Benson IV; Bethany (Jon) Branch and Tiffany Benson; sister, Sue (Bruce) Smith; brothers-in-law, William (Wilma) Benson and Charles (Beverly) Benson; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Jean. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday, June 5th, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6th at Redmon Funeral Home officiated by Pastor(s) David Harstine and Mike Nichols. Private burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Carl, 8054 Calvin Road, Ravenna 44266. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)